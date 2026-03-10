Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Celtics On March 10

In his last game, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8, Harper totaled 19 points and six assists. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.