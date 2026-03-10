FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Face Celtics On March 10

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 10. Harper's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 145-120 win over the Rockets on March 8, Harper totaled 19 points and six assists. Harper is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 106.9 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Dylan Harper

