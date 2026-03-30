Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Bulls On March 30

Last time out on March 28, Harper put up 14 points in a 127-95 win over the Bucks. Harper is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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