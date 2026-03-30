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Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs

Dylan Harper

San Antonio Spurs • #2 SG

Dylan Harper And Spurs Take On Bulls On March 30

Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 30. Harper's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 28, Harper put up 14 points in a 127-95 win over the Bucks. Harper is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 121 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dylan Harper

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