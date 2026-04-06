Dylan Harper And Spurs Play 76ers On April 6

Last time out on April 4, Harper put up 12 points in a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets. Harper is averaging 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

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