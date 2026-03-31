Dwight Powell And Mavericks Play Bucks On March 31

Last time out on March 30, Powell posted nine points and eight rebounds in a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves. Powell is averaging 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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