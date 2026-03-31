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Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell

Dallas Mavericks • #7 PF

Dwight Powell And Mavericks Play Bucks On March 31

Dwight Powell and the Dallas Mavericks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. Powell's points prop was 4.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 30, Powell posted nine points and eight rebounds in a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves. Powell is averaging 3.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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