Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Timberwolves On April 2

In his last action, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Robinson put up 19 points. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.