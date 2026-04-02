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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Timberwolves On April 2

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 2. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 127-116 win over the Raptors on March 31, Robinson put up 19 points. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.1 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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