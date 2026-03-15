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Duncan Robinson
Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson

Detroit Pistons • #55 SF

Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 15

Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 15. Robinson's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13, Robinson totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.9 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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