Duncan Robinson And Pistons Square Off Against Raptors On March 15

In his most recent game, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13, Robinson totaled 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.9 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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