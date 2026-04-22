Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 2
Duncan Robinson and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Robinson's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 112-101 loss to the Magic on April 19, Robinson put up nine points and four assists. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.