Duncan Robinson And Pistons Play Magic In Game 2

In his most recent game, a 112-101 loss to the Magic on April 19, Robinson put up nine points and four assists. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic are conceding 115.1 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league.

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