Duncan Robinson And Pistons Take On Magic In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, Robinson posted nine points in a 133-121 win over the Pacers. Robinson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.