Duncan Robinson And Pistons Face 76ers On April 4

In his most recent appearance, a 113-108 win over the Timberwolves on April 2, Robinson had 15 points. Robinson is averaging 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.5 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

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