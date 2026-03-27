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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 25, Green recorded seven points and two steals in a 109-106 win over the Nets. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 123.9 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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