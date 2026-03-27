Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Wizards On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Green recorded seven points and two steals in a 109-106 win over the Nets. Green leads his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.5 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 123.9 points per contest against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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