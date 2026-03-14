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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Face Timberwolves On March 13

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 13. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Green totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent action, a 130-124 loss to the Bulls on March 10. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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