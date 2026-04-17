Draymond Green And Warriors Face Suns In Play-In Game

In his most recent game, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Green totaled seven points, six rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

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