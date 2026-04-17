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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Face Suns In Play-In Game

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 126-121 win over the Clippers on April 15, Green totaled seven points, six rebounds, nine assists and four steals. Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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