Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Rockets On April 5

Last time out on April 2, Green put up eight points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.4), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

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