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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Rockets On April 5

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, April 5. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Green put up eight points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in a 118-111 loss to the Cavaliers. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.4), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Rockets are allowing 109.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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