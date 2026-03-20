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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Pistons On March 20

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 20. Green's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 18, Green put up 13 points and five assists in a 120-99 loss to the Celtics. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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