Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Pistons On March 20

Last time out on March 18, Green put up 13 points and five assists in a 120-99 loss to the Celtics. Green paces his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, surrendering 109.7 points per contest.

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