FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Nuggets On March 29

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 29. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Green had six points, 10 assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27. Green paces his squad in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.4), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News