Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Nuggets On March 29

Green had six points, 10 assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 131-126 win over the Wizards on March 27. Green paces his squad in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.4), and averages 8.5 points. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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