FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 25. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Green had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Draymond Green

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Golden State WarriorsRecent Golden State Warriors Player News

View All Golden State Warriors Player News