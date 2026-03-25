Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Nets On March 25
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, March 25. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Green had 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 137-131 win over the Mavericks on March 23. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.3), and averages 8.6 points. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Opposing teams are averaging 115.8 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.