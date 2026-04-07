Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Kings On April 7

In his last game, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Green put up seven points, six rebounds and 12 assists. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 8.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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