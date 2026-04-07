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Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors • #23 F

Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Kings On April 7

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, April 7. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-116 loss to the Rockets on April 5, Green put up seven points, six rebounds and 12 assists. Green is tops on his squad in both rebounds (5.5 per game) and assists (5.5), and averages 8.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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