Draymond Green And Warriors Square Off Against Jazz On March 9

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 9. Green's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 104-97 loss to the Thunder on March 7, Green put up 16 points, five assists and two steals. Green is tops on his team in both rebounds (5.6 per game) and assists (5.2), and averages 8.6 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 125.0 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

