Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Clippers In Play-In Game
Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors play the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Green's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Green had seven points and six assists in his most recent game, a 124-118 loss to the Kings on April 10. Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.