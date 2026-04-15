Draymond Green And Warriors Take On Clippers In Play-In Game

Green had seven points and six assists in his most recent game, a 124-118 loss to the Kings on April 10. Green averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 112.6 points per game against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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