Drake Powell And Nets Play Wizards On April 5

In his last game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Powell totaled six points, four assists and two steals. Powell is averaging 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 124.7 points per game.

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