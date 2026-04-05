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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Play Wizards On April 5

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 5. Powell's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Powell totaled six points, four assists and two steals. Powell is averaging 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 124.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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