Drake Powell And Nets Face Lakers On March 27
Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, March 27. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 109-106 loss to the Warriors on March 25, Powell totaled 10 points and two steals. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Lakers are giving up 115.1 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.