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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Square Off Against Kings On March 29

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 29. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell put up seven points in his last game, a 116-99 loss to the Lakers on March 27. Powell is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.2 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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