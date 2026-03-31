Drake Powell And Nets Square Off Against Hornets On March 31

Last time out on March 29, Powell recorded 16 points in a 116-99 win over the Kings. Powell is averaging 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.