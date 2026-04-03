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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Face Hawks On April 3

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, April 3. Powell's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Powell totaled 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Powell is averaging 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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