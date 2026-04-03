Drake Powell And Nets Face Hawks On April 3

Powell totaled 10 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 117-86 loss to the Hornets on March 31. Powell is averaging 6.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per game against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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