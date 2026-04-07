Drake Powell And Nets Square Off Against Bucks On April 7

In his most recent game, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Powell tallied 13 points and three steals. Powell is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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