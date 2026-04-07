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Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets

Drake Powell

Brooklyn Nets • #4 SG

Drake Powell And Nets Square Off Against Bucks On April 7

Drake Powell and the Brooklyn Nets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, April 7. Powell's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Powell tallied 13 points and three steals. Powell is averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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