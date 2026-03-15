Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Thunder On March 15

DiVincenzo had seven points and six rebounds in his last action, a 127-117 win over the Warriors on March 13. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.8 points per game.

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