Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Pacers On April 7

Last time out on April 5, DiVincenzo put up six points and two steals in a 122-108 loss to the Hornets. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

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