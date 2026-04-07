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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Pacers On April 7

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 7. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, DiVincenzo put up six points and two steals in a 122-108 loss to the Hornets. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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