Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Nuggets In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, DiVincenzo posted 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 119-114 win over the Nuggets. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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