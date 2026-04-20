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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 2

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. DiVincenzo's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 18, DiVincenzo put up 12 points and two steals in a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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