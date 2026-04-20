Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Take On Nuggets In Game 2

In his last game on April 18, DiVincenzo put up 12 points and two steals in a 116-105 loss to the Nuggets. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Nuggets are surrendering 116.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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