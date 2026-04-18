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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 1

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Denver Nuggets Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. DiVincenzo's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, DiVincenzo put up three points in a 132-126 win over the Pelicans. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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