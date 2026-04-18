Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Nuggets In Game 1

Last time out on April 12, DiVincenzo put up three points in a 132-126 win over the Pelicans. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

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