Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Mavericks On March 30

In his last game on March 28, DiVincenzo put up 22 points and two blocks in a 109-87 loss to the Pistons. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.9 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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