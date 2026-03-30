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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Play Mavericks On March 30

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 30. DiVincenzo's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 28, DiVincenzo put up 22 points and two blocks in a 109-87 loss to the Pistons. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.9 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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