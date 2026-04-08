Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Magic On April 8

DiVincenzo had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.