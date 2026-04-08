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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against Magic On April 8

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, April 8. DiVincenzo's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

DiVincenzo had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent action, a 124-104 win over the Pacers on April 7. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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