Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Face Hornets On April 5

In his last game on April 3, DiVincenzo recorded 11 points in a 115-103 loss to the 76ers. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 111.3 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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