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Donte DiVincenzo
Minnesota Timberwolves

Donte DiVincenzo

Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against 76ers On April 3

Donte DiVincenzo and the Minnesota Timberwolves play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 3. DiVincenzo's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

DiVincenzo had five points in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donte DiVincenzo

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