Donte DiVincenzo And Timberwolves Square Off Against 76ers On April 3

DiVincenzo had five points in his most recent appearance, a 113-108 loss to the Pistons on April 2. DiVincenzo is averaging 12.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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