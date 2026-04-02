Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play Warriors On April 2

In his last action, a 127-113 loss to the Lakers on March 31, Mitchell put up 10 points and six assists. Mitchell leads his team in points per game (27.7), and averages 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.