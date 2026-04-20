Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 2

Last time out on April 18, Mitchell recorded 32 points, four assists and two steals in a 126-113 win over the Raptors. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

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