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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 2

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Mitchell's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 18, Mitchell recorded 32 points, four assists and two steals in a 126-113 win over the Raptors. Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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