Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Jazz On March 30

In his last action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Mitchell had six points, six assists and four steals. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (27.9), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per contest.

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