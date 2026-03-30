Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Jazz On March 30
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 30. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 149-128 win over the Heat on March 27, Mitchell had six points, six assists and four steals. Mitchell leads his squad in points per contest (27.9), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, surrendering 125.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.