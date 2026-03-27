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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Heat On March 27

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Mitchell's points prop was 28.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25, Mitchell totaled 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mitchell leads his team in points per contest (28.3), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat are allowing 117.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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