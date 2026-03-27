Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Heat On March 27

In his last action, a 120-103 loss to the Heat on March 25, Mitchell totaled 28 points, six rebounds and four assists. Mitchell leads his team in points per contest (28.3), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Heat are allowing 117.3 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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