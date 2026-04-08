Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Hawks On April 8

Mitchell had 38 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Mitchell paces his team in points per contest (27.8), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per game.

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