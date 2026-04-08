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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Square Off Against Hawks On April 8

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 8. Mitchell's points prop was 25.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mitchell had 38 points, six rebounds and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 117-108 win over the Pacers on April 5. Mitchell paces his team in points per contest (27.8), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hawks rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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