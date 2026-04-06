Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Last time out on April 5, Mitchell put up 38 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Mitchell paces his squad in points per contest (27.8), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.7 points per contest.

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