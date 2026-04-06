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Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers • #45 SG

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Face Grizzlies On April 6

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, April 6. Mitchell's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Mitchell put up 38 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 117-108 win over the Pacers. Mitchell paces his squad in points per contest (27.8), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Grizzlies rank 25th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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