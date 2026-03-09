FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Donovan Mitchell And Cavaliers Play 76ers On March 9

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, March 9. Mitchell's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 109-98 loss to the Celtics on March 8, Mitchell had 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Mitchell is tops on his squad in points per contest (28.6), and averages 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

