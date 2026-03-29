Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Wizards On March 29

In his last action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Clingan totaled six points and 17 rebounds. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Wizards are conceding 124 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

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