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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Wizards On March 29

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 29. Clingan's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks on March 27, Clingan totaled six points and 17 rebounds. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Wizards are conceding 124 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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