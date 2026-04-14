Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game
Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12, Clingan totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.