Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Suns In Play-In Game

In his most recent action, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12, Clingan totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per game.

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