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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 3

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, April 24. Clingan's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clingan tallied nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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