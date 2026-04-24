Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Spurs In Game 3

Clingan tallied nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 106-103 win over the Spurs on April 21. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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