Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 2
Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Clingan's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19, Clingan put up four points and seven rebounds. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.