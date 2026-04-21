Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 2

In his last game, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19, Clingan put up four points and seven rebounds. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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