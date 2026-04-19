Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 1
Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Clingan's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 14, Clingan posted two points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 114-110 win over the Suns. Clingan averaged 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.