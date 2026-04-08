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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Clingan's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clingan had 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6. Clingan paces his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.1 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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