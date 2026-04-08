Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

Clingan had 18 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his most recent game, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6. Clingan paces his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.1 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.