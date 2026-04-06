Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On April 6

Last time out on April 2, Clingan posted four points and nine rebounds in a 118-106 win over the Pelicans. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

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