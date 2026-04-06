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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Play Nuggets On April 6

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, April 6. Clingan's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 2, Clingan posted four points and nine rebounds in a 118-106 win over the Pelicans. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.8 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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