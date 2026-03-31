Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On March 31

In his last game on March 29, Clingan recorded six points and five blocks in a 123-88 win over the Wizards. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.5 points per contest.

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