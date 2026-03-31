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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On March 31

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, March 31. Clingan's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Clingan recorded six points and five blocks in a 123-88 win over the Wizards. Clingan is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.7 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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