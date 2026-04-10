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Donovan Clingan
Portland Trail Blazers

Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers • #23 C

Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On April 10

Donovan Clingan and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, April 10. Clingan's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Clingan posted 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 112-101 loss to the Spurs. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Donovan Clingan

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