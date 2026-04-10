Donovan Clingan And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Clippers On April 10

Last time out on April 8, Clingan posted 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 112-101 loss to the Spurs. Clingan is tops on his team in rebounding (11.6 per game), and averages 12.0 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the league in points allowed.

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